HOLMES Constance Elizabeth October 23, 1927 September 16, 2019 Constance Elizabeth Holmes, 91, of Salem, Va., passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

