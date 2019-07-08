June 14, 1967 July 5, 2019 Lori Ann Holliday, 52, of Salem, Va., died on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born in Tallahassee, Fla. on June 14, 1967, the daughter of the late John W. and her surviving mother, Marie Holliday. She graduated from Salem High School and Radford University. During her lifetime she enjoyed playing musical instruments, traveling, creating art and literary works that were published in the Senior News, singing in choirs, and serving as an active member of Windsor Hills United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, John Holliday; paternal grandparents, Henry H.H. and Novella Wright Holliday; maternal grandparents, Robert and Charlotte Waid; and a number of aunts and uncles. Surviving her are her mother, Marie W. Holliday; her brother, Todd Holliday along with his children, John, Lacy, Briar, and Fox; her sister, Lisa Grigg and her husband, William G. Grigg II along with their children, Will, Garrett, and Taylor; her sister, Sharon Adrian and her husband, Stuart Adrian along with their children, Taleigh and Trevor; her sister, Lynn Martin and her husband, Julius Martin along with their children, Makayla and Cameron; uncles and aunts, Henry H.H. and Kathryn Holliday, Cheri Holliday, Thomas M. Hudson, Rowena Boehling, and Lucille Waid; and numerous cousins. A period of visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. A service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Doug Paysour officiating. Entombment at Sherwood Memorial Park will be private. Special appreciation is extended to Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their compassion and care of Lori. Lori's request was to have no flowers present at her service. Please honor this by making a charitable contribution to either the Windsor Hills United Methodist Church aftercare group or Operation Christmas Child. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

