May 24, 1928 February 26, 2020 Coy Edward Holley, 91, born in Franklin County, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was born on May 24, 1928 to the late Thomas Edward Holley Sr. and Lucy Shivley Holley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dewey Shivley, Grady Holley, Lloyd Holley, Albert Holley, Thomas Edward Holley Jr., Edgar Holley, Dennis Holley, Virgil Holley, and Johnny Holley; and two sisters, Maude Holley and Marie Broome. Coy retired from the DuPont Plant in Martinsville, Va. with 38 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, bowling, NASCAR racing and spent several years traveling throughout the United States after his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Lula King Holley of Floyd, Va.; and son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Penny Holley of Willis, Va. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Roselawn Burial Park with Pastor Jason Pratt officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carilion Clinic Hospice, 701 Randolph Street, Radford, VA 24141. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Holley family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com

Mar 1
Graveside
Sunday, March 1, 2020
2:00PM
Roselawn Burial Park
103 Clearview Dr.
Martinsville, VA 24112
