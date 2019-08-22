HOLLANDSWORTH Jabe Lee May 19, 1939 August 20, 2019 Jabe Lee Hollandsworth, 80, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Floyd County, Va. on May 19, 1939 to the late Collie and Myrtle Hollandsworth. He was also preceded in death by his son, Greg Hollandsworth; brothers, Cline Hollandsworth, J.C. Hollandsworth, and Loring Hollandsworth; sisters, Minerva Phillips, Lorane Criner; and nephew, Ralph Hollandsworth. Jabe is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Wanda Hollandsworth; daughter, Lisa Rutherford (Todd); grandchildren, Leslie Brooke Sheppard, Lance Sheppard, Logan Hollandsworth; brother, Garrett 'Andy' Hollandsworth (Ivadell); great-grandchildren, Abrianna, Haven, Skylah Lea, Braleigh, Kadence, Addison; as well as nieces and nephews, Debbie Batts, Diane Hollandsworth, Billy Hollandsworth, Johnny Hollandsworth, Gary Hollandsworth, Barry Hollandsworth, Ricky Hollandsworth, and Steve Criner. Jabe retired after 50 years as supervisor from Meadowgold and Valley Rich Dairy. He was a charter member of Faith Christian where he served as an elder for 31 years. He was a faithful and devoted Christian and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Faith Christian Church, with Pastor David Rhudy and Pastor Otto Conley officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.

