May 24, 2020 Ethelene Duncan Hollandsworth of Roanoke and Smithfield, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cline C. Hollandsworth; a brother, Morris Duncan; and two sisters, Essie D. Harris and Ruby Gibson. Ethelene was retired from Rowe Furniture having worked there for a number of years. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Alison Hollandsworth; a grandson, Jeffrey Hollandsworth and his wife, Daniell; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. In keeping with COVID19 restrictions, social distancing and masks are encouraged at the service. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

