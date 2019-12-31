January 3, 1945 December 29, 2019 Andrew "Garrett" Hollandsworth, 74, of Riner, passed peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born on January 3, 1945, to the late Collie and Myrtle Hollandsworth. He is survived by his loving wife, Iva Dell Hollandsworth, as well as his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
Hollandsworth, Andrew
To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Hollandsworth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.