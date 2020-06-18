June 16, 2020 Kathy Phyllis Holland, 62, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She retired after 37 years at Virginia Western Com. College and was also employed at the Higher Education Center for VT and ODU. Those left to cherish her beautiful memory are her siblings, Kitty H. Walker, Martha J. McNair, Buddy L. Witcher, Danny R. Witcher (Delois), Larrie M. Holland (Debbie), and Veronica L. Durham, and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any rescue mission of your choice.

