October 9, 2019 Jacquelyne Shell (Jackye) Holland, 82, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment to follow in Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

