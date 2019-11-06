February 14, 1927 November 4, 2019 Annabelle Marie Chisom Holdren, 92, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born on February 14, 1927, to the late James Larry and Esther May Hogan Chisom. Annabelle was also predeceased by her loving husband, Garland Edwin Holdren; a precious granddaughter, Nicole Leigh Holdren; and a special son-in-law, James (Jim) Collins. Also preceding her in death are sisters and brothers-in-law, Sylvia Nelson (James), Estelle Adams (Aubrey), and Katherine English (Ward); brother and sister-in-law, Donald Chisom (Sarah); and brothers-in-law, Roy Allen and Wiley Holdren (Emma). Surviving are children, Janet Marie Holdren Collins of Conover, N.C., Gerald Edwin Holdren (Pam) of Roanoke, and Jeffrey Daryl Holdren (Pam) of Vinton; grandchildren, Randall Scott Collins (Roxanne) of Granite Falls, N.C., Andrea Leigh Kelly (Leonard) of Greenville, N.C., Jeremy Barrett of Roanoke, and Mitchell Barrett (Jennifer) of Baltimore, Md.; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Allen and Betty Joyce Price (Marshall); brothers, Leon Chisom (Judy) and Thomas V. Chisom (Mary Lou); and many nieces and nephews. Annabelle was a homemaker for most of her life, but her greatest joy was love for her family. The family would like to thank the staff of South Roanoke Nursing Home for their excellent care and support for the last two years. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Glenn Stevens officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

