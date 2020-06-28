June 22, 2020 Marlene Jones Holder, 87, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland Jones and Fredna Jones Board, as well as husband, Durward Holder, the love of her life. A lifelong homemaker, Marlene was happiest when with family, her highest priority. In years past she enjoyed cooking, gardening, supporting "kids" activities and helping others. Marlene will be long remembered for her cheerful nature and generous heart. Surviving are sons, Mark (Laurel) Holder and Eric Holder (Lendy Prillaman) of Roanoke; grandsons, Evan (Brittany) Holder of Mobile, Ala., and Ethan (Bryanna) Holder of Seattle, Wash.; great-grandson, Aleyn Holder of Mobile, Ala.; brother, Melvin Jones of Vinton; and sister, Nancy Hayes of Roanoke. Also mourning her passing are loving and devoted caregivers, Linda Nester of Roanoke and Trish Shepard of Hardy. No immediate plans for a memorial service are scheduled. Oakey's Vinton Chapel provided a private graveside service on Friday, June 26, 2020. The family requests charitable donations be made to Rockingham Court United Methodist Church of Roanoke or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marlene HOLDER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.