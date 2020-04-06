March 29, 1946 April 4, 2020 Howard "Wes" Holcomb left this world on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1946, at his home in Sydnorsville in Franklin County. He graduated from Franklin County High School. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1967 until 1970. After his discharge from the Navy, he attended Patrick Henry Community College where he earned an Associate's degree in business. Throughout his life he had many jobs. He was always on the lookout for the next work challenge. He started work with JD Bassett and ended in Roanoke with Halmode. In between he sold insurance, was a long haul trucker, had a small home improvement business, was a warehouse supervisor, sold cars and the list went on. Wes never met a stranger. He was always ready with a joke or a quick tease. You never knew when he was serious or ready with "I gotcha!". Since retirement, Wes loved piddling in his garage with his radio blaring. He also looked for any reason to get on his John Deere tractor to mow his field, push gravel, or to reel me and Mel in when we got stuck or broke down on the golf cart. Wes was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Marie Holcomb; brother-in-law, James Belcher; and his in-laws, Harvey and Pricie McGhee. He had many special pets, but his real buddy was "Shadoe" a dachshund he dearly loved. Wes is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janice McGhee Holcomb; his daughter, Melissa Williamson (Scott); a sister, Martha Sue Belcher; and a brother, David Holcomb (Sally); his present pet, a chihuahua named Peanut Butter. He also has many nieces and nephews. Melissa and I would like to thank the Palliative Care Unit at the VA Medical Center in Salem for their loving care at the end. The family requests no food or flowers. Donations to the Franklin County Humane Society would be appreciated. Franklin County Human Society, 18401 Virgil H. Goode Hwy., Rocky Mount, VA 24151 Due to the current virus situation there will be no visitation with a private funeral to follow. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.