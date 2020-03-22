Thursday, March 19, 2020 SMITHFIELD, Va. Madeline Cox Flinchum Hogan, age 93, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Isaac "Elvin" Cox and Cora "Lillie" Smith Cox. She was predeceased by her first husband of 23 years, Elever Lee Flinchum; her second devoted husband of 44 years, Guy Esmond Hogan; her six sisters, Rose Ellen "Rosie" Quesenberry, Lettie Dickerson, Ellen Cox, Ola Howell, Gladys Smith, Dollie Lyons; and one brother, Estle Cox. Madeline was the last surviving sibling of this family. Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Janna Flinchum Barnette (Gary), Linus Flinchum (Jill), and Linda Flinchum Holland; six grandchildren, Gary "Vann" Barnette, Kevin Barnette, Kimberly Barnette, Aaron Flinchum, Amanda Hill and Jason Shawley; 13 great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Central Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Little's Funeral Home in Smithfield, Va. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Madeline Hogan, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 22
Graveside Service
Sunday, March 22, 2020
2:00PM
Central Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
10270 Central Hill Rd
Windsor, VA 23487
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.