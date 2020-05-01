April 28, 2020 Joseph Martin Hoer Sr., 92, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri and was the son of Joseph and Anna Hoer. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Lillian, and daughter Jane Marie. He served in the United States Navy during WWII and the has a successful career working for Wabash/Norfolk and Western / Norfolk Southern. Surviving are eight of his nine children, Joseph Jr. (Paula), John, Joan Naff, James (Stephanie), Jerome (Barbara), Jeffery (Beth), Janet Terenzi (Terence), and Jean Tyree (Jerry); along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service with Military Honors will be announce at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Roanoke Stars Wheelchair Basketball (Blue Ridge Independent Living, 1502 Williamson Rd. NE, Roanoke, VA 24012) Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements and will post updates to their website, www.simpsonfuneral.com

