July 23, 2019 Wade Francis Hodges of Salem, Va., died peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the age of 82. He was a retired Roanoke City Law Enforcement Officer with 33 years of service to his community. Wade is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce Vass Hodges; as well as his four children, Danny (Melanie) Hodges, Tara Hodges, Aleta (Ronnie) Leftwich, and Amber (Brian) Woodford; and two grandchildren, Josiah and Bethany. Other close surviving family members include cousin, Emmaline Turpin; and sister- and brother-in-law, Susan and Allan Temple. The Hodges family would like to recognize Wade's in-home caregivers, Lisa Conner, Katie Huntress, Ashlee Musgrove, and Chris Musgrove. Their love and constant care enriched his life. The family will receive visitors from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel and from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, also at the funeral home. The Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday with Elder Dolph Painter officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends to consider making a donation in Wade's name to one of three local organizations, the Salem Rescue Squad, the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, or to the Officer Assistance Fund through the Roanoke City Police Association. Links for donations available at www.oakeys.com.
