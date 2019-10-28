HODGES, Vivian E. November 5, 1935 - October 26, 2019 Vivian E. Hodges of Front Royal, Va., formerly of Rocky Mount, Va., 83, born November 5, 1935 went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lee Hodges. She is survived by her daughter, Tina Anderson (Rick) of Front Royal, one granddaughter, Samantha Brill (Michael) of Maurertown, Va. and one grandson, Christopher Anderson (Ashley) of Front Royal. Three great-grandchildren were among her greatest loves, Tucker Brill, Adrianna Brill, and Cash Anderson. She is also survived by four devoted sisters, Shelby Hodges, Evelyn Hodges, Doris Hodges, and Kimberly Snowdy (Dusty). She is survived by one brother-in-law, John Hodges (Dorothy) and three sister-in-laws' Cathy Wray (George), Arlene Feazelle, and Debra Gibson. She was blessed with a number of special nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Flora Funeral Service in Rocky Mount. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Flora Funeral Service with Pastor Eddie Hawks of Rocky Mount and Pastor Keith Warren of Strasburg, Va. officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, Rocky Mount, Va. or Liberty Baptist Church. Strasburg, Va. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
