January 21, 2020 Thomas "Tommy" Everett Hodges, 64, of Buchanan, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 after a prolonged health issues that restricted his experiences with life. He will be in the unlimited expanse of Heaven to ride his Harley and be with his daughter, Shea; father, Carey Sr.; and brother, Michael. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tina Wilhelm-Hodges; children and spouses, Shannon and Kevin Smith, Harley and Heather Hodges, and Kari Hodges and Jonathan Reid; grandchildren, Emory, Maggie, and one on the way, Nova; mother, Helen Hodges; siblings, Shearry Hodges, Barry Hodges, Susan Hodges, Amy Goodrich, and Carey Hodges; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mill Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan. 540-254-3000 Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.
Hodges, Thomas Everett
To send flowers to the family of Thomas Hodges, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145
Buchanan, VA 24066
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145
Buchanan, VA 24066
Guaranteed delivery before Thomas's Visitation begins.
Jan 25
Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145
Buchanan, VA 24066
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145
Buchanan, VA 24066
Guaranteed delivery before Thomas's Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.