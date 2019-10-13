October 3, 1944 October 11, 2019 James Howard Hodges (JH, Jim) Sr., passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, after a 10-year battle with prostate cancer that eventually spread to bone. He was born in Rocky Mount, Va., on October 3, 1944 and graduated from Franklin County High School. He attended Ferrum College, then served in the United States Army being stationed at the DMZ separating North and South Korea. Jim owned and operated Glade Hill Quickette, then began a career with the U.S. Postal Service. He retired from the Cave Spring Post Office in 2009 where he worked as a window clerk. Jim loved working with the public. He never met a stranger and was always willing to strike up a conversation with anyone. In 1997, Jim met the love of his life, Mary Anne, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she worked as a registered nurse in a unit where his dad was a patient at the time. After numerous evening visits with his father, Jim eventually asked Mary Anne for a date and they were married on April 1, 2000. Jim and Mary Anne spent countless hours working together on his infamous "projects" in and around their home. He frequently praised Mary Anne for her role as his advocate and caretaker throughout his illness. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Howard P. and Geneva J. Hodges of Rocky Mount; and his mother-in-law, Helen "Miss Helen" Hare of Vinton. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his brother-in-law/friend, James A. "Andy" Hare Jr. and his wife, Sandy, of Vinton; special nephew and niece, Jordan and Lisa Hare of Smithfield; son, James H. Hodges Jr. of Union Hall; and sisters, Ernestine (Doug) Johnson and Janice (Chuck) Ellis. Additional survivors include grandchildren, Sarah, Caitlin, Lauren, Ethan and Morgan Hodges; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Our deepest gratitude is extended to Tom and Faye Nichols of Copper Hill and Elizabeth Osborne of Roanoke for their dedication and assistance during Jim's Illness. So many friends and co-workers have provided love, support and prayers. We have been blessed. Our appreciation is also extended to Good Samaritan Hospice, Angie Layne, RN, and Alice Stump. Memorial Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Sam Belisle, Pastor of Celebration Church of God where Jim and Mary Anne are members, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home prior to the service. The family kindly requests no food or flowers, but a card or a note would be nice. Contributions to honor Jim may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 2224 Jefferson Street, Roanoke, VA 24014 or to Habitat for Humanity, 3435 Melrose Avenue, NW, Roanoke, VA 24017. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
