October 9, 1952 March 27, 2020 Mrs. Patricia Lee Hodges, of Hardy, Va., passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the age 67. She was born to the late Charlie and Grace Robertson on October 9, 1952. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Stacey Hodges; husband, Ronnie Hodges; brother, Bookie Robertson; sisters, Shirley Ellis, Joyce Rush; nephews, Don Ledbetter, Donnie Robertson, and Lonnie Robertson. Those left to cherish her beautiful memory are her son, Kevin Ledbetter; daughter, Kenealia Hodges-Pruitt (Jonathon); grandchildren; Kendra Ledbetter (Ethan), Kelsie Ledbetter, Kendallee Hodges, Kendrick Hodges, Kyra Faith Pruitt, Kaydance Grace Pruitt, and Jonathon "Special K" Pruitt Jr.; brothers, Sherman Robertson, Kirk Robertson (Carol); sisters, Louise Ellis, Rachel Pruitt, Dianne Mitchell (Wayne), Marcella Hodges (Allen), Brenda Robertson (Bobby); sister-in-law, Phyllis Robertson; special daughter, Kimberly Ledbetter; special friends, Tony and Melanie and also numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Patricia was a loving sister, mother, grandmother and friend. A celebration of Patricia's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Valley Funeral Home.

