HODGES Louise Hall December 4, 2019 Louise Hall Hodges, 89, of Rocky Mount, received her angel wings to enter the gates of heaven on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Louise was a faithful employee of PlyGem where she worked for 62 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Hall; numerous brothers and sisters; and her loving husband of 68 years, Gordon Hodges. Surviving are her daughter, Jean Pagans; son, Don Hodges (Diane); grandchildren, Neil Anderson (Penny), Pam Dyal, Tina Franklin (Ricky), Tiffany Mountcastle (David); great-grandchildren, Sidney, Kelly, and Kenneth Dyal, Brittany (fiancé, Nick) and Brandon Franklin, and Cheyenne Anderson; one great-great-grandchild, Otis Dyal; brother, Junior Hall; many nieces and nephews; and a wonderful and loving caregiver, Tiffany Patterson. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 with Chaplain Candi Tharpe officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
