November 24, 1928 September 6, 2019 Loretta Nichols Hodges, 90, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Brandon Oaks where she had been a resident since February. The daughter of the late Lydia and Andrew B. Nichols, she was born on November 24, 1928, in Newtown, Conn., where she grew up. Loretta was the youngest of three girls, Barbara N. Peck and Shirley N. Berry (both deceased). She attended college in Boston obtaining a degree as a Medical Technologist, after graduating Loretta got a job at Pathology Associates in Roanoke, Va., and met and married her husband, John W. Hodges. They were married in June of 1952. She was a member of South Roanoke United Methodist church and sang in the choir for many years. Loretta raised three children, Carol M. Hodges, Barry A. Hodges and Mark A. Hodges. She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Barry; and daughter, Carol. Loretta is survived by her son, Mark Hodges; along with several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Craig Newman officiating. There will be a reception following the memorial service. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

