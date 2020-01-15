January 13, 2020 Lessie Myrtle Young Hodges, 97, of Roanoke County, Va., passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Hodges; parents, Silas and Cora Young; two sisters, Elva Harris and Thelma Stone; two brothers, Kenneth Young and Joseph Young; three sons-in-law, Marvin Link, Dennis Gibson and Jack Stanley; two grandsons, Mark Stanley and Douglas Neighbors; and great-granddaughter, Constance Vest. Lessie is survived by her daughters, Betty Wells and her husband, Ellis, Marguerite Link, and Loretta Gibson; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; brother, John Young; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Todd A. Reed officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
HODGES, Lessie Myrtle Young
To plant a tree in memory of Lessie HODGES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.