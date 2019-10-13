HODGES Irvin Lester March 19, 1929 October 10, 2019 Irvin Lester Hodges, 90, of Natural Bridge, Va., died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Raleigh Court Health and Rehab Center. Born March 19, 1929 in Buchanan, Va., a son of the late James Garfield Hodges and Florence Broughman Hodges. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Smith Hodges; brother, Carey L. Hodges; sisters, Estelle Stanley, Irene Clark, Margie Moore; son-in-laws, Robert Chilman (Bob) and John Nester. He was a member of the Mt. Olive United Methodist Church and had served two years in the United States Army. Irvin had retired from Burlington Industries with 45 years of service and he had been a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Fire Department. Surviving are his children, Debbie Thompson (Mark), Donna Nester and Susan Noblett (Danny); grandchildren, Derek Nester (Shelly), Nancy Brubaker; great grandchildren, Hannah Brubaker and Grayson Brubaker; sisters, Elsie Clark, Betty Steele, Doris Rhodes (Allen), Josephine Perkins; brother-in-law, Nelson Smith, son-in-law Timmy Noblett, and numerous nieces and nephews. All services will be private. Special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice, and family suggest memorial donations be made to them 2408 Electric Rd. SW, Roanoke, Va. 24018. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
Most Popular
-
A Florida inmate's secretly recorded film shows the gruesome reality of life in prison
-
Luisa Cutting pleads guilty to Radford murder of Alexa Cannon; sentenced to 20 years
-
Lucy Addison Middle School principal leaves job
-
Radford University credit change sparks student dissatisfaction
-
‘Not a single play or single drive’: Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen on QB change
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.