HODGES Irvin Lester March 19, 1929 October 10, 2019 Irvin Lester Hodges, 90, of Natural Bridge, Va., died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Raleigh Court Health and Rehab Center. Born March 19, 1929 in Buchanan, Va., a son of the late James Garfield Hodges and Florence Broughman Hodges. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Smith Hodges; brother, Carey L. Hodges; sisters, Estelle Stanley, Irene Clark, Margie Moore; son-in-laws, Robert Chilman (Bob) and John Nester. He was a member of the Mt. Olive United Methodist Church and had served two years in the United States Army. Irvin had retired from Burlington Industries with 45 years of service and he had been a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Fire Department. Surviving are his children, Debbie Thompson (Mark), Donna Nester and Susan Noblett (Danny); grandchildren, Derek Nester (Shelly), Nancy Brubaker; great grandchildren, Hannah Brubaker and Grayson Brubaker; sisters, Elsie Clark, Betty Steele, Doris Rhodes (Allen), Josephine Perkins; brother-in-law, Nelson Smith, son-in-law Timmy Noblett, and numerous nieces and nephews. All services will be private. Special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice, and family suggest memorial donations be made to them 2408 Electric Rd. SW, Roanoke, Va. 24018. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.

