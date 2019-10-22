HODGES Emma Viola May 3, 1927 October 20, 2019 Emma Viola Hodges, 92, of Rocky Mount, Va., was called home to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Viola was born on May 3, 1927. Viola had a strong and enduring faith in God and His son, Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Leonard Hodges; an infant son, her parents, Doctor Benjamin and Docie Hodges; and her siblings, Odell, Ben, Nelson, Eva, Noel, Roscoe and Billy. She will be dearly missed by those she leaves behind including daughters, Lois (Dale) Webber and Patsy (Terry) Cundiff; grandchildren, Terry (Amelia) Cundiff II, Nathan (Kimberly) Webber, and James (Jessica) Webber; great-grandchildren, Isabel Cundiff, Andrew Cundiff, Wyatt Webber, Carson Webber and Walker Webber; her sisters, Excie Furrow and Shelby Aliff. She is also survived by 12 wonderful nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Linda Robertson who helped care for her. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with funeral Services at 2 p.m. at Flora Funeral Chapel, Thursday, October 24, 2019 with Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating assisted by pastors, John Collins and Mike Stump. Interment will follow in the Hodges Family Cemetery on Ashpone Tavern Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Doe Run Christian Church Attn: Youth Fund 3536 Doe Run Road Rocky Mount, Va. 24151.

