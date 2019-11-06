March 14, 1932 November 4, 2019 Doris Henrietta Noopa Hodges of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019, after a short struggle with Cancer. She was born in Calumet, Mich., to John and Effie Noopa on March 14, 1932. On May 19, 1954, Doris married Junior Howard Hodges and they began their family of one daughter and three sons. She was a dedicated employee of Rose's Stores at Crossroads Mall for 20 years. Doris was a faithful member of Vinton Wesleyan Church. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Junior; daughter, Deborah and spouse; sons, Steve, Jack and James and spouses; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Margie Maguire of Michigan; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Mooney and spouse. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Ricardo Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Building Fund at Vinton Wesleyan Church, 246 E. Jefferson Ave., Vinton, VA 24179. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Study finds 1 in 3 Virginia Tech students 'food insecure,' prompts fundraiser
-
Roanoke woman dies of injuries from I-77 wreck in North Carolina
-
'Mr. Virginia' historian Bud Robertson dies at 89
-
7-year-old girl dressed as bumblebee shot while trick-or-treating in Chicago
-
Virginia Tech defensive tackle Norell Pollard charged with possession of marijuana
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.