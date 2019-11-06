March 14, 1932 November 4, 2019 Doris Henrietta Noopa Hodges of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019, after a short struggle with Cancer. She was born in Calumet, Mich., to John and Effie Noopa on March 14, 1932. On May 19, 1954, Doris married Junior Howard Hodges and they began their family of one daughter and three sons. She was a dedicated employee of Rose's Stores at Crossroads Mall for 20 years. Doris was a faithful member of Vinton Wesleyan Church. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Junior; daughter, Deborah and spouse; sons, Steve, Jack and James and spouses; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Margie Maguire of Michigan; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Mooney and spouse. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Ricardo Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Building Fund at Vinton Wesleyan Church, 246 E. Jefferson Ave., Vinton, VA 24179. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.