June 24, 1963 May 19, 2020 Donna Lee Hodges, 56, of Roanoke, went to meet her mother and best friend Anna, in Heaven on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, the daughter of the late Dorothy Kirby Jonas and Donald "Duck" Jonas Sr. and had been an area resident all of her life. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Randy Curtis Glass; and her best friend, Anna Caldwell-Richardson. Along with her father, she is survived by a son, Lacy D. Hodges III and wife Dreama; fiancé, John Kurkowski; two sisters, Diana Lynn Cornette and husband, Jack, Virginia Carlina Glass and husband, Johnny; two brothers, Hugh Troy Jonas, Donald Curtis Jonas Jr. and wife, Mitzi; two grandchildren, Raeleigh Nevaeh Hodges and Kiara Jade Hodges; four nieces and two nephews. In keeping with Donna's wishes, all services are private. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Angles of Assisi 415 Campbell Ave. SW Roanoke, VA 24016. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

