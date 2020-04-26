HODGES, Destiny MaKaia December 19, 2003 - April 23, 2020 Destiny MaKaia Hodges, 16, of Rocky Mount, was called home to be an Angel on April 23, 2020. Destiny was born on December 19, 2003, in Roanoke, Va. Destiny was a sweet young vibrant soul full of life and love for everyone she met. She attended Franklin County High School and recently started her first job at Dairy Queen. She is survived by her mother, Amy Nicole Hodges and father, David Lashawn Tanks; her brothers, Sincer Tanks, Xavier Blake and Elijah Hodges; great-grandparents, Wilford Simmons, Mable Louise Gibens, James Riley Williamson, Wilber Bennet Holland and Irene Shively; grandparents, Bonnie and Barry Hodges, and Jeff Hagwood and Ardella Tanks; her special aunts and uncles, Angela "Meme" (Anthony) Preston, Litory Tanks, and Ashley Hodges; many cousins; and a special friend, Noah Stevens. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Mary Flo Simmons, and Barbara Jean Tanks Holland; and two brothers, Jovanni and Sacari Tanks. A private graveside service will be held at Young's Cemetery in Rocky Mount, Monday, April 27, 2020, The family suggest memorial donations may be made to help with final expenses. Destiny will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends Online condolence may be sent to www.florafuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Destiny HODGES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.