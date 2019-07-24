July 14, 1922 July 21, 2019 Claude Allen Hodges of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Liz Hodges; and their daughter, Michele. Claude is survived by his son, Les Hodges (Wendy); his daughter, Beth Rice (Chris); and six grandchildren, Michael, Alex, Tori (Patrick), and Will Hodges, Adam and Margaret Rice. He was born on July 14, 1922, in Rocky Mount, Va., the eighth in a family including six brothers and three sisters. Claude graduated from Rocky Mount High School and enlisted in the United States Army in 1942 to serve in World War II. He was captured during the Ardennes Campaign in December 1944, after the Battle of the Bulge, and was a Prisoner of War (POW) in Stalag 13-C. Claude was liberated in 1945. He was a Purple Heart recipient and was awarded two Bronze Stars. When Claude returned home, he went to National Business College where he received a General Business Degree and began working for Norfolk and Western. He retired from the railroad after a career lasting 37 years. A longtime member of First Baptist Church in Roanoke, Claude served as the eighth grade Sunday School department leader for many years, was a member of the board of deacons and was a dedicated tenor voice in the chancel choir. Claude's faithfulness to serve at church was driven by his desire for all of his friends and family to have a personal relationship with Jesus. Reflecting on his time as a prisoner of war, Claude was quoted in the book, Battle Baby at the Bulge, "I have to give God all the credit for our survival." He will be remembered by all who knew him as a man of great faith, commitment to family and his gentle spirit of kindness. His singing will be missed by his friends and family. A Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Funeral Service will be conducted beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, in the Faith Chapel at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Bryan Smith officiating. Mr. Hodges will be laid to rest in Sherwood Memorial Park with Full Military Honors. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
