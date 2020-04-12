June 13, 1944 April 10, 2020 Annie Madeline Musgrove Hodges, 75, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1944, the daughter of the late Archie Terrance Musgrove and Annie Tansie Perdue Musgrove. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Allen Hodges Jr. and five brothers and sisters, Walter Musgrove, Rose Holloway, Ellen Turner, Mary Louise Musgrove, and James Musgrove. Surviving are two daughters, Doris L. Baker and Loretta Switzer (Mike); three grandsons, Clayton, Steven, and Evan; three sisters, Victoria Smithers, Doris Hambrick, and Betty Nuckolds (Larry); and brother, Tommy Musgrove (Linda). Graveside services will be private. Arrangements by Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.

