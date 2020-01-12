January 9, 2020 Ruby Arlen Hodge, 88, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 9, 2020. She retired from Elizabeth Arden in 1991. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Hodge; parents, Herman and Vada Harrison; son, Ernie Yawn; brother, Thomas Harrison; and sister, Martha Price. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Hodge Lewis of Roanoke; one brother, James H. Harrison Jr. and wife, Barbara; daughter-in-law, Tina Yawn; two grandsons, Jonathan and Matthew; two great-grandchildren, Addyson and Payton, all of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held from 11 until 11:45 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Chapel in Sherwood Memorial Park with a graveside service to follow at the graveside in Sherwood at noon with Mr. Joseph Howell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
HODGE, Ruby Arlen
