March 12, 2020 Polly J. Hodge, 88, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Horne Funeral Home.

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Horne Funeral Home
1300 N. Franklin St.
Christiansburg, VA 24073
Mar 15
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
2:00PM
Horne Funeral Home Chapel
1300 N. Franklin Street
Christiansburg, VA 24073
