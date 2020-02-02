April 8, 1928 January 30, 2020 Alice E. Hodge was born on April 8, 1928, to the late William and Viola Harris. From three marriage unions, nine children were born. She retired from the City of Roanoke after 20 years and was a member of Sweet Union Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by sons, Johnny Keeling and Anthony Hodge; and a half-sister, Geraldine. Her loving memory will be cherished by sons, Melvin Keeling and Jackie (Grace) Nichols; five daughters, Mary Thornhill, Viola Jackson, Joyce Daniels, Charlene Vaughn, and Sandra Hodge; family friend, Patricia Banks; special caregiver, Iris Ferrell; close in heart godchild, Amara Wingo; 18 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Serenity. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The interment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Hodge, Alice E.
