October 22, 1938 May 12, 2020 Vita Angelina Hoch of Roanoke, Va., was born in Utica, N.Y., on October 22, 1938. She was the first born of Michael and Rose DeSantis. Vita lived her life in the Catholic faith and was devoted to God. She was called to be with Him on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Vita married her soulmate Bernard "Bernie" Hoch on June 29, 1957. She lived a happy life and used her time on earth to serve others. Vita was a long-term parishioner of St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Clarksville, Va. and enjoyed volunteering her time with them. She organized many fundraisers for American Cancer Society, this was a huge part of her life. Vita was passionate about doing her part to help find a cure for cancer. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren all had a special place in her heart. She loved to cook meals for others, collect angel figurines, make dolls, sew clothes, and bake her mother's recipe for Italian cookies. Vita was known for her angelic presence, warm smile, and unconditional kindness. She was predeceased by both her parents and is survived by her loving husband of almost 63 years, Bernard Hoch; and their five children and spouses, Bruce Hoch, Susan and Gary Lehner, Kenneth and Patricia Hoch, Lauren and Thomas Vigilante, and Jess and Daniela Hoch. Vita is also survived by her seven younger siblings and their spouses, Anthony DeSantis, Ralph DeSantis, Michael and Rose DeSantis, Patrick and Cindy DeSantis, Donna and Michael Citrin, Joseph DeSantis and Rocco and MaryRose DeSantis. The family would like to give special thanks to Our Lady of the Valley Nursing Home staff, specifically to Tom Sawyer. There will be a private ceremony for Vita at Oakey's South Chapel in Roanoke, Va. At a later date, there will be a memorial in Utica, N.Y. In lieu of flowers and/or donations, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Hospital in loving memory of Vita Hoch. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia changes how it counts COVID-19 testing, adding antibody tests to the daily tally
-
Driver pleads no contest in downtown Roanoke crash that killed pedestrian
-
Sales at Virginia ABC stores are at near-holiday levels; here's what Virginians are drinking
-
Salem takes first steps toward adjusted school start times, bus routes
-
Starlite Drive-In to show movies again soon
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.