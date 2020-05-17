October 22, 1938 May 12, 2020 Vita Angelina Hoch of Roanoke, Va., was born in Utica, N.Y., on October 22, 1938. She was the first born of Michael and Rose DeSantis. Vita lived her life in the Catholic faith and was devoted to God. She was called to be with Him on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Vita married her soulmate Bernard "Bernie" Hoch on June 29, 1957. She lived a happy life and used her time on earth to serve others. Vita was a long-term parishioner of St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Clarksville, Va. and enjoyed volunteering her time with them. She organized many fundraisers for American Cancer Society, this was a huge part of her life. Vita was passionate about doing her part to help find a cure for cancer. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren all had a special place in her heart. She loved to cook meals for others, collect angel figurines, make dolls, sew clothes, and bake her mother's recipe for Italian cookies. Vita was known for her angelic presence, warm smile, and unconditional kindness. She was predeceased by both her parents and is survived by her loving husband of almost 63 years, Bernard Hoch; and their five children and spouses, Bruce Hoch, Susan and Gary Lehner, Kenneth and Patricia Hoch, Lauren and Thomas Vigilante, and Jess and Daniela Hoch. Vita is also survived by her seven younger siblings and their spouses, Anthony DeSantis, Ralph DeSantis, Michael and Rose DeSantis, Patrick and Cindy DeSantis, Donna and Michael Citrin, Joseph DeSantis and Rocco and MaryRose DeSantis. The family would like to give special thanks to Our Lady of the Valley Nursing Home staff, specifically to Tom Sawyer. There will be a private ceremony for Vita at Oakey's South Chapel in Roanoke, Va. At a later date, there will be a memorial in Utica, N.Y. In lieu of flowers and/or donations, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Hospital in loving memory of Vita Hoch. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

