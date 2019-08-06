HOBSON Sandra Sue November 9, 1948 July 30, 2019 Sandra Sue Hobson, 70, formerly of Roanoke, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Va. She was born to the late Floyd Allen Hobson Sr. and Lovella Brown Hobson, November 9, 1948. Sandra took early retirement from Norfolk Southern Railway after 34 years of dedicated service. She was a 1967 graduate of Lucy Addison High School. Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Gail (Benjamin) Thomas of Charlottesville, Va., Barbara H. Williams of Roanoke, Deborah and Edith Hobson of Virginia Beach; brothers, Floyd Allen (Shirley) Hobson Jr., and Andrew Lee (Jacquline) Hobson all of Roanoke; a host of nieces; nephews; aunt Mrs. Leva Brown of Roanoke. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Service with the Rev. Woodrow Walker officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.
