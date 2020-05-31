April 14, 1943 May 26, 2020 Hannah Jean Hobbs-Roulstone passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with her husband of over 43 years by her side. Born on April 14, 1943, in Roanoke, Va., Hannah was the eldest of Dr. Lloyd L. and Ella Thompson Hobbs' three children. She is survived by her husband, Captain D. Bruce Roulstone USN (Ret); stepchildren, Virginia E. McCrone (Kevin) and D. Brian Roulstone (Heather); her sister, Stephena H. Runyan; niece, Erna R. O'Brien and five grandchildren. Hannah graduated from Blacksburg High School and earn a degree in Art from Radford University. She later obtained Special Education credentials from San Diego State University. As a Navy wife, Hannah moved extensively and taught in many different places including California, Florida and Virginia. Over time, the many duties as wife to a Senior Naval Officer required much of her focus so she retired from teaching. Hannah found great inspiration in dedicating her time in support of Navy families. As her husband's career progressed, Hannah had the honor of serving as a diplomat's wife in the Netherlands and Belgium, representing the United States and entertaining senior military and high ranking government officials. Through the years, Hannah spent many hours creating and completing complicated needlepoint works of art. Her exquisite creations will continue to be treasured by the many loved ones she gifted. She was a long time member of the DAR. She spent many, many hours creating and completing complicated needlepoint works of art. Hannah will be buried in Blacksburg, Va. A private graveside service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases in Virginia surpass 40,000; two test positive at Blacksburg's Warm Hearth
-
Pedestrian struck in Roanoke was Lord Botetourt senior
-
Med Beat: One way not to monitor coronavirus deaths in Roanoke
-
Gov. Northam orders mask use in businesses, starting Friday
-
Former athletic director Abe Naff sues Ferrum College
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.