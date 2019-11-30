HOBBS Keith Alan November 27, 2019 Keith Alan Hobbs, 53 of Pearisburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Givens Funeral Chapel in Pearisburg. Visitation will be Sunday, December 1, 2019 evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

