HOBACK Timothy Wade July 31, 2019 Timothy Wade Hoback, 63, passed away suddenly on July 31, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Tim passed away performing his music that he loved. A graduate of Cave Spring High School, Roanoke, Va., Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Geneva M. Hoback; and father, Edwin D. Hoback. He is survived by his son, Nathan Hoback (Leah); one sister, Peggy Eddy (Tom); two brothers, Steven Hoback (Janice) and Mike Hoback (Judy); and two aunts, Betty Hoback and Becky Corvin; several nieces; nephews; and cousins also survive. A native of Roanoke, VA, Tim has been a resident of Myrtle Beach for the past 17 years. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Blackwell Chapel Union Church located at 8329 Blackwell Chapel Road, Meadowview, VA 24361. Friends are welcome to dress in casual beach attire. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

