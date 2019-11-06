January 6, 1969 November 1, 2019 Teresa Hoback, 50, of Roanoke, Va., died on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., after a short illness. She was born on January 6, 1969, in Smyth County, Va., to the late Myra Woods and Ronald Hoback. Surviving to cherish her memory include her wife, Heather B. Hoback; brother, Joey Thomas; niece, Cora Thomas; nephew, Tyler Thomas; aunt, Jama Anderson; numerous cousins; many friends that she felt were family; her beloved dog, Bandit; and cherished cats, Razzy and Bubba. Teresa graduated from American National University earning an associate degree and she also attended Virginia Western Community College where she studied a legal curriculum. Teresa was well known in the community for her volunteer efforts in starting and leading Roanoke's first Gay Pride March. She enjoyed writing poetry. Teresa was interested in finding ways to help with domestic violence and sex trafficking issues. She gave all with her heart. If you were in need, Teresa was there. She is loved by so many. A Celebration of her Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

