HOBACK Betty June Vaughn August 13, 2019 Betty June Vaughn Hoback, 84, of Wytheville, Va., passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Grubb Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Grubb Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com The Hoback family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.

