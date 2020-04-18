August 31, 1994 April 12, 2020 Amber N. Hoback, age 25, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 31, 1994, to Mike Hoback and Mary Jenkins. She was a 2012 graduate of Franklin County High School. On December 7, 2012, Amber became a mother to a beautiful baby girl, Kayleigh. Amber had an infectious smile and loved traveling to the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee. She enjoyed her job at the bank and loved her co-workers. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sandra Jenkins, and her cousin, Lonnie Jones. She is survived by her beautiful daughter, Kayleigh Hoback; her father, Mike Hoback; her mother, Mary Jenkins (Jason); her sister, Ashley Hoback (Alisha); her grandparents, Roy and Margie Hoback and George Jenkins (Sandy); and her best friend, Bradley Cox. Amber had many family and friends who loved her. At this time there are not any arrangements and a memorial will be announced at a later date when everyone can attend to celebrate and remember her. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rt. 220, Rocky Mount, Va.

