June 30, 1955 June 3, 2020 Patricia Lawson Hix, age 64, of Dublin, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home. Born on June 30, 1955, in Stuttgart, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Charles Graham Lawson and Helga Drexel Lawson. Patricia was the visitation coordinator at Radford University with over 10 years of service. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Edward Hix of Dublin; mother and father-in-law, Ronnie and Marlene Hix of Pulaski; many cousins and friends; special pets, Maddie, Chloe and Kirby. The family will be holding private graveside services on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin with Pastor Philip Madison and Pastor Michael Blouse officiating. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

