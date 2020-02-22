October 25, 1930 February 20, 2020 Mollie Ann Carper Hite, age 89, of Max Meadows, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Pulaski Health & Rehab Center. Born on October 25, 1930, in West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late James William Dobbins and Georgia Jones Dobbins. Her grandsons, Dakota, Sean and sisters, Martha and Edna also preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Darle Eugene Hite of Max Meadows; children, Donna (Stuart) Winans and Michael (Debra) Eugene Hite of Max Meadows; grandchildren, Gail Roth, Michelle Long, Michaella Hite, James Hite, Brian Torrance and William Torrance; three great-grandchildren, Kaely, Camden, Brysen; three great-great-grandchildren, Dallen, Daxen and Davren; sister, Bessie Bryson of Newport News; brothers, Jimmy DeLung of Salem and Donald "Don" Dobbins of Radford. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery, Dublin. The family will receive friends one hour before service time on Monday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bower Funeral Chapel
1631 Bobwhite Boulevard
Pulaski, VA 24301
Feb 24
Funeral Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
11:00AM
Bower Funeral Chapel
1631 Bobwhite Boulevard
Pulaski, VA 24301
