October 25, 1930 February 20, 2020 Mollie Ann Carper Hite, age 89, of Max Meadows, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Pulaski Health & Rehab Center. Born on October 25, 1930, in West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late James William Dobbins and Georgia Jones Dobbins. Her grandsons, Dakota, Sean and sisters, Martha and Edna also preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Darle Eugene Hite of Max Meadows; children, Donna (Stuart) Winans and Michael (Debra) Eugene Hite of Max Meadows; grandchildren, Gail Roth, Michelle Long, Michaella Hite, James Hite, Brian Torrance and William Torrance; three great-grandchildren, Kaely, Camden, Brysen; three great-great-grandchildren, Dallen, Daxen and Davren; sister, Bessie Bryson of Newport News; brothers, Jimmy DeLung of Salem and Donald "Don" Dobbins of Radford. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery, Dublin. The family will receive friends one hour before service time on Monday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
1631 Bobwhite Boulevard
Pulaski, VA 24301
11:00AM
1631 Bobwhite Boulevard
Pulaski, VA 24301
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Norfolk Southern to cut operations in Roanoke
-
CASEY: Not exactly 'Last Call at Mac and Bob's'
-
Drug trial stemming from record fentanyl seizure gets underway in Roanoke
-
Sen. John Edwards, 3 other Democrats join 6 Republicans to stop assault weapons bill for this year
-
An orphaned bear cub in Virginia was rescued after a dog gently carried it home
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.