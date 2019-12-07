HIRSCH Mary Ruth Hurst August 20, 1926 November 7, 2019 Mary Ruth Hurst Hirsch, of Galveston, Texas, born August 20, 1926 to Calvin and Lucinda Caroline (Brinkley) Hurst in Hiwassee, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on November 7, 2019. Obituary and memorial details can be found at www.malloyandson.com.

