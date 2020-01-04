January 1, 2020 Michael Clyde Hipes, 56, of Fincastle, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Clyde Hipes and Geneva Dodd Mateer. He is survived by his brothers, Carl Ballard and Alan Hipes; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. with funeral services at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Mitchell officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Godwin Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.
Hipes, Michael Clyde
