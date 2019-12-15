December 13, 2019 Lucille Morris Hipes, 94, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis F. Hipes; her parents, John O. Morris and Maggie Ferguson Morris; six brothers; seven sisters; and one grandchild. Left to cherish Lucille's memory are her children, Sharon Moore (James), Shona Reynolds, Curtis Wayne Hipes (Melissa), and John Hipes; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and lifetime best friend, Eleanor Lee. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Cotton Hill Ward, 5836 Cotton Hill Road. Interment will follow at Ferguson Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

