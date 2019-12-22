Janie Carol Hinson of Catawba came into this world on March 15, 1947, kicking with confidence and running the roads in Macgill Village, where she discovered her creative talent by painting the fuel door on her father's Pontiac, the only new car he ever owned, with tar. Her adventurous self was honed by riding the range in Draper's Valley on an old ewe-hipped gray mare, saddle blanket only, cautiously borrowed from the barn. Her educational journey took her from Pulaski High School to Radford College where she earned a degree in English and a teaching license. She spent the next thirty-three years teaching English in Henry County, Virginia, first at Drewry Mason High School, then at Magna Vista High School where she also sponsored cheerleading, coached the English Academic Team, as-well-as directed theater groups. Janie was the greatest big sister to Gary and Susan, always there with a hug, words of encouragement, and a loving nudge in the right direction. She afforded copious amounts of love and support to nephew, Warren Parker and niece, Ellery Brett. She treasured the friendship of her best friends, Loraine Harding, Jeannette Gore, and Johnnie Mounts. We all – family, friends, former colleagues, and a host of former students she loved and cherished - will be forever influenced by her lengthy patience, generous nature, and open heart. Per family wishes services will be private. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude's Research Hospital in Janie's memory. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com. Arrangements handled by John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home, Salem, Va. 540-389-5441.
