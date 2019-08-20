August 16, 2019 Michael Lee Hines Jr., 35, of Shawsville, Va., passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Ethan Michael Hines; and his paternal grandparents, Lois and Harold Hines. Michael is survived by his daughter, Maddie Leigh Hines; parents, Michael Lee Hines Sr. and Valerie A. Hines; a brother, Daniel Hines and wife, Sarah; his life partner, Ashley Womack; maternal grandparents, Hugh and Shirley Pruett; and a special aunt, Mary Rash. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives. The Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

