August 16, 2019 Michael Lee Hines Jr., 35, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

