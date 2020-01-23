August 25, 1952 January 20, 2020 Thomas Meldrum Hill, 67, of Roanoke, Va., departed this life on Monday, January 20, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Thomas was born to the late Samuel and Anna Jackson Meldrum on August 25, 1952. After the death of his mother, he was welcomed into the home of Joseph and Eliza Hill who later adopted him. Thomas was employed for 20 years with Alsco (National Linen) and went on medical leave in 2013. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Meldrum and Anna Jackson Meldrum; adopted parents, Joseph and Eliza Hill; brothers, Larry Meldrum, Harry Crump, Joseph Brown, Samuel Earl Meldrum; sister, Daisy Marshall; and granddaughters, Grace and Nevaeh Payne. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 42 years, Debra St. Clair Hill; his children, Stanley St. Clair, Renea (Randall) Payne and Thomas Michael Hill; his six grandchildren, who called him Papa, Tamara Hill, Destynea Payne, Janae Edwards, Aerianna Payne, Asher and Malachi Payne; brother, John (Rachel) Meldrum; sisters, Carolyn (Willie) Watts, Shirley (Frank) Vereen and Mary Meldrum; sisters-in-law, Shelia Meldrum, Claudette Harper Brown, Mary (Ronald) Terry; brothers-in-law, Edward St. Clair, Uncle Junius Gaither; special friends, Renee Walker, Crystal (Dale) and Delaney Terry; and other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Hill, Thomas Meldrum
Service information
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
2:00PM
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA 24016
