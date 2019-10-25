HILL Geraldine Sylvia Conner October 22, 2019 Geraldine Sylvia Conner Hill, 76, of Salem, Va., was called home suddenly on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Francis "Gene" Hill; son & wife, Steve & Kim Hill of Salem; daughter & husband, Renee' & Darryl Abshire of Salem; son & wife, Tim & Christy Hill of Evington; sister & husband, Brenda & Breece Surber of Shawsville; sister & husband, Kathy & Jimmy Haley, of Salem; sister-in-law, Wanda Conner of Salem, sister-in-law, Mary Conner of Salem, an "adopted" son, Aubrey Martin, of Salem. She was blessed to have many faithful and dear friends & three beloved, life-long friends, Emily Aldridge, Sarah Eller, & Claudette Bandy. She was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Mae Conner; father, Daniel Adam Lawson Conner; brother, Kenneth William Conner; and brother, Cline Adam Conner. She was proud to be Grandma to seven grandchildren, Zach, Kelly, Laura, Emily, David, Daniel & Conner, and Great Grandma to three great-grandchildren, Finn, Ophelia & Oakley. Her family was her pride & joy & she spent her days looking forward to each visit. Her gentle, quiet spirit disguised her strength. Her smile was contagious. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Salem. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until Noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem. A funeral service will be held at Noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Lotz Funeral Home in Salem. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park.
