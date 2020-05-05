March 30, 1922 May 1, 2020 Emily Blake Hill, a young 98 years, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Brandon Oaks in Roanoke, Virginia. Emily was born in Detroit, Michigan, on March 30, 1922, to Charles Blake and Katharine Seyster Coxe. They moved to Roanoke in 1932. She graduated from Randolph Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, Virginia in 1943 with a BA degree in Sociology and History, and then became a social worker for the American Red Cross during World War II. In the summer of 1945 she met her husband-to-be, Lt. O. Halsey Hill, who was home on leave from the United States Army. Halsey proposed in December of 1945 and they were married while he was still in the service in April of 1946, (on the opening day of trout season as noted by her uncle, Whit Coxe). When her youngest child was five years old, Emily took night classes at Radford University in order to attain a position as a social worker for the Roanoke City Public Schools. She held the position from 1967 until her retirement in 1983. She was also a member of The Roanoke Junior League, Roanoke Assembly, Colonial Dames of America, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Roanoke Historical Society, the Roanoke Country Club, and St. John's Episcopal Church. Emily was preceded in death by her husband, Halsey of 62 years, and her daughter, Katharine (Katie) Hill Vaden. She is survived by her sons, O. Halsey Hill Jr. (Janice) and Charles Blake Hill (Genia); her son-in-law, Frank Rogers Vaden; eight grandchildren, Bryan and Cameron (Tammy) Hill; Hill (Jen) Vaden, Blake (Amy) Vaden; Jett (Chris) Brooks; Halsey, Blake, and Henry Hill; as well as eight great-grandchildren, Jackson and Charlotte Hill; Walker and Lilah Vaden; Gauge and Sawyer Vaden; and Halsey and Vaden Brooks; and her beloved cat, Kitty. Emily had a lifelong interest in games and competition. She was wicked in the wickets of backyard croquet, nasty at the net in tennis, and the perfect partner in bridge - prized by all but her husband. Emily loved to have fun, but throughout life she was sustained by her deep faith in God, her family, and her extensive, wonderful friends she cherished so much. The family would like to thank the staff at Brandon Oaks who provided her with compassion and companionship in the later years of her life. A celebration of Emily's life will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Meals on Wheels of Roanoke, 706 Campbell Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
7 die as COVID-19 outbreak hits Roanoke nursing home
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
Rocky Mount police chief on leave pending investigation
-
Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,055; department now counting tests, not people
-
Virginia Tech planning in-person fall classes, with 'caveats,' president says
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.